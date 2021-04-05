Greece: Stores open amid virus surge to help rescue economy

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Retail stores across most of Greece have been allowed to reopen despite an ongoing surge in COVID-19 infections, as the country battles to emerge from deep recession. Stores in greater Athens opened for pick-up services only but remain closed in Greece’s second- and third-largest cities, Thessaloniki and Patras, due to fears of a more serious spike in infections. Lockdown measures have been in force since early November, although shops opened briefly around the Christmas holiday season. Greek economic output shrank by 8.2% in 2020 while the national debt as a percentage of gross domestic product shot over 200%.