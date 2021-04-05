EXPLAINER: Was officer’s knee on Floyd’s neck authorized?

CHICAGO (AP) — A critical factor for jurors to consider at Derek Chauvin’s trial in George Floyd’s death is whether he violated the department’s chokehold policy. The Minneapolis Police Department banned chokeholds after Floyd’s death. But at the time of his May 25 arrest, certain neck restraints were permitted — provided certain guidelines and conditions were followed. Prosecutors say even if Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck was OK by department policy, it wasn’t OK to pin him for 9 minutes, 29 seconds.