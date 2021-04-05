Federal lawsuit alleges brutality by Rochester police

A lawsuit accuses Rochester officials of allowing a culture of police brutality against racial minorities to fester in the New York city and asks a court to force reforms. The civil rights lawsuit was filed on behalf of named and unnamed residents it says have been victimized by officers over the last three years, including while protesting last year in the wake of the restraint and death of Daniel Prude. The 96-page federal lawsuit names the city of Rochester, Monroe County, Mayor Lovely Warren and other officials and law enforcement officers. Neither the city, county nor police department immediately responded to emailed requests for comment.