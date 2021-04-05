Boy Scouts victims committee says claims worth $103 billion

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The official committee representing child sex-abuse victims in the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy is seeking permission to file its own reorganization plan. The committee says the BSA’s plan does not fairly compensate victims while shielding local Boy Scouts councils and sponsoring organizations from liability. The plan proposes $300 million from councils for a victims fund and about $115 million in cash and other assets from BSA. It also assigns insurance rights to the fund in return for liability releases for local councils and sponsoring organizations. The committee says the roughly 84,000 sexual abuse claims are worth about $103 billion.