Bangladesh enforcing weeklong lockdown amid virus surge

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh is enforcing a lockdown for a week, shutting shopping malls and transportation, to help curb the spread of coronavirus as the rate of infections and deaths have increased in recent weeks. Health authorities said they were facing overwhelming pressure for intensive care units in hospitals in recent weeks because of the severe cases of infections. Domestic flights, river transport and railway operations were suspended Monday while only emergency services will remain operational. Banks will operate for only two and a half hours daily. Industries are allowed to operate but must help their workers commute. The government has asked people not to go out from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.