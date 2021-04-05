AP-NORC poll: Border woes dent Biden approval on immigration

WASHINGTON (AP) — More Americans disapprove than approve of how President Joe Biden is handling waves of unaccompanied migrant children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, and approval of his efforts on larger immigration policy falls short of other top issues. That suggests it could be a weak point for the new administration. A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows 40% of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of children reaching the nation’s southern border without their parents. That’s compared with just 24% who approve. At the same time, 59% say providing safe treatment of unaccompanied children when they are apprehended should be a high priority.