Truck owner behind deadly Taiwan railway crash apologizes

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The owner of a construction truck that caused Taiwan’s worst rail accident in decades has apologized in tears while being led away from his home by police. According to the government’s disaster relief center, the unmanned truck’s emergency brake was not properly engaged. It slid from a construction site down onto the tracks Friday, where it was hit by a passenger train, killing 48. The train derailed just before entering a tunnel, crushing many passengers inside the mangled carriages. The death toll was revised down to 48 on Sunday, after some body parts were found to belong to one individual.