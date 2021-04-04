‘The ball is tipped’: Recollections of ‘One Shining Moment’

“One Shining Moment” is set to return to millions of TV screens after unbeaten Gonzaga faces Baylor for the men’s college basketball championship on Monday night. The set-to-song montage of highlights and lowlights from March Madness has become a fixture at the end of each season. It usually is filled with big plays, hugs and hand slaps, celebrations on court and in locker rooms, tears on the sidelines and in the stands. The AP asked dozens of players and coaches about “One Shining Moment” and nearly everyone involved in the tournament remembers watching the video or singing the song.