‘Trial of the Chicago 7’ takes top honors at SAG Awards

‘Trial of the Chicago 7’ takes top honors at SAG AwardsNew
The starry cast of Aaron Sorkin’s 1960s courtroom drama “The Trial of the Chicago 7” took the top prize Sunday at a virtual, pre-taped Screen Actors Guild Awards that saw Netflix snag Hollywood actors’ highest honor for the first time. The win for “Trial of the Chicago 7” marked the first time a film from any streaming service won the guild’s ensemble award. Other winners included Chadwick Boseman for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Yuh-Jung Youn for “Minari” and Daniel Kaluuya for “Judas and the Black Messiah.” The SAG Awards are a closely watched Oscar harbinger. Actors make up the largest branch of the Academy of Motion Pictures, and SAG winners often line up with Oscar ones.