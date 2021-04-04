Japan’s PM aims to calm China-Taiwan tension on US visit

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s prime minister says his country will cooperate with the United States to calm tensions between China and Taiwan. On a TV talk show Sunday, Yoshihide Suga said Japan and the U.S. would “cooperate and use deterrence” to help bring peace to the region. Taiwan is expected to be on the agenda next week when Suga meets with President Joe Biden in Washington. It will be the U.S. leader’s first in-person summit since taking office in January. China claims Taiwan as its own territory. Japan considers China’s growing assertiveness in the region to be a security threat.