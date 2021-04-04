EXPLAINER: Legion of Chauvin prosecutors, each with own role

Viewers watching the trial of a former Minneapolis officer charged in George Floyd’s death may be struck by the array of prosecutors presenting their case. The choice of who does what is no accident. While Derek Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, works alone, the prosecution has more than a dozen attorneys. Experts agree the roles played by the various prosecutors are based on the skill sets each brings, but appearances matter too. That includes the fact that a Black prosecutor gave the state’s opening statement in a case where race cannot be ignored, and a woman handled some of the most delicate questioning of young witnesses to Floyd’s arrest.