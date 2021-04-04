5 women arrested in southern France in suspected attack plot

PARIS (AP) — Police in southern France have arrested four women and a girl as part of an anti-terrorist investigation into a suspected attack plot targeting the city of Montpellier. Police said the arrests took place overnight in the nearby city of Beziers. The anti-terrorist prosecutor’s office and domestic intelligence service are handling the investigation. The mayor said an 18-year-old woman, her mother and three sisters were arrested. The 18-year-old had “boasted” to neighbors about watching Islamic State videos, though it was unclear whether she or her family had been on authorities’ radar for radicalism.