Taiwan prosecutors seek arrest in deadly train crash

HUALIEN COUNTY, Taiwan (AP) — Prosecutors in Taiwan are seeking an arrest warrant for the owner of an unmanned truck that rolled onto a rail track and caused the country’s worst train disaster in decades that killed 50 people and injured 178. The train was carrying 494 people at the start of a long holiday weekend on Friday when it smashed into the construction truck that slid down a hillside above the tracks. Many passengers were crushed just before the train entered a tunnel, while some survivors were forced to climb out of windows and walk along the train’s roof to safety. The district prosecutor in eastern Hualien County says the truck owner was questioned along with several others. He was allowed to post bail.