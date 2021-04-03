Police: Man on subway spat at woman, yelled anti-Asian slurs

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for yelling anti-Asian slurs at a 44-year-old woman and her three children, spitting at her and kicking her cellphone off a subway train. Police are calling Tuesday’s incident a hate crime. Officers say the man fled on West 41st Street after the attack. The woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition for observation. Authorities on Saturday asked anyone with information to call New York City police. The incident occurred on a southbound No. 5 train headed to Times Square. It’s among the latest in a national spike in anti-Asian hate crimes.