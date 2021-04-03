Germany faces ‘crisis of trust’ in pandemic, president says

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany’s president said the country is enduring a “crisis of trust” as it weathers a second Easter under pandemic restrictions amid dissatisfaction over the government’s response. In the text of an address to be broadcast Saturday, Frank-Walter Steinmeier conceded that “there were mistakes” regarding testing, digital solutions and vaccinations. He urged Germans not to wallow in the negative but to pull together and trust approved vaccines. He pointed out that vaccine deliveries would increase sharply in the coming weeks and that both citizens and government had to pull together and not “outdo each other in pessimism.”