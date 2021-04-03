Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan resume talks on big dam amid tensions

CAIRO (AP) — Officials say a new round of talks between three African countries over how to share the waters of the Nile River has begun. They aim at resolving a yearslong dispute over a giant dam Ethiopia is building on the Nile’s main tributary. The three-day talks are taking place in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, which is the current chair of the African Union. The AU is mediating the negotiations between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. Egypt’s Foreign Ministry says Cairo wants the negotiations to eventually lead to a legally binding agreement over the operation and filling of the dam’s massive reservoir.