Chauvin’s trial leaves many Black viewers emotionally taxed

Many Black men and women in the U.S. are keeping tabs on what’s unfolding in the televised murder trial of white former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, taking in what they can before turning away to allow their anger and hurt to subside. The often-viewed videotaped death of George Floyd, a Black man, is just too much for some to see and hear again. Still, they say the outcome and verdict will tell a lot about how much Black lives are valued months after Floyd’s slaying prompted protests and calls for change in cities across the nation.