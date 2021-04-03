Bulgarians elect new parliament amid pandemic

SOFIA, Bugaria (AP) — Bulgarians are heading to the polls to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge in coronavirus infections. The 12,000 polling stations opened at 7 a.m. Sunday for the 6.7 million eligible voters who are electing 240 lawmakers. The vote is widely seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. The 61-year-old macho-style political maverick has led his center-right GERB party with an iron grip for more than a decade and now hopes to win his fourth term in office. Opinion polls suggest Borissov’s party will end up as the biggest in the chamber but unable to govern alone.