Basque Country crowds urged to disperse before Copa final

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Spain’s Basque Country region are calling on fans of Athletic Bilbao to break up street gatherings that have formed ahead of their team’s Copa del Rey final against fierce rival Real Sociedad. A few thousand Bilbao fans violated public health restrictions in place for the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday when they rallied in rowdy groups. The match between the two Basque teams is to be played in Seville in southern Spain. No fans will be allowed into the final which was postponed from the end of last season when the pandemic struck.