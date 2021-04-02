Wreckage of helicopter crash that killed 5 found on glacier

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The KTUU TV station reports that the National Transportation Safety Board announced Friday it has recovered the wreckage from a helicopter crash north of Anchorage that killed five people and is sending a team of investigators to examine the evidence. On March 27, the helicopter carrying guides and guests on a heli-skiing excursion north of Anchorage slammed into a mountain and then rolled downhill hundreds of feet, killing the pilot and four of the five passengers. Among the dead in the crash was billionaire Petr Kellner, the richest man in the Czech Republic. The NTSB investigator in charge plans to come from Seattle on Saturday and will be followed by the rest of the investigative team to look at the wreckage that was found on the Knik Glacier.