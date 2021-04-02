Train crashes in eastern Taiwan, killing 36, injuring dozens

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A passenger train smashed into a vehicle on its tracks and partially derailed outside a rail tunnel in Taiwan, killing at least 36 people. Dozens were injured and railway officials said rescuers were searching for several still trapped. Survivors climbed out windows and onto roofs to reach safety in Taiwan’s deadliest railway disaster. The crash occurred early on a public weekend, and Taiwan’s extensive rail system is popular with people avoiding treacherous mountainous roads. Taiwan’s president said emergency services were fully mobilized to help. An official said the truck slid onto the track from a work site on the hillside above. Taiwan’s premier said checks of other rail lines would be required.