Russian activists issue report on rights abuses in Syria

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian human rights activists have released a report that chronicles alleged war crimes and violations of international humanitarian law during the 10-year conflict in Syria. Activists from several rights organizations interviewed over 150 Syrian refugees in Lebanon, Jordan, Turkey, several European nations and Russia. The organizations analyzed accounts of enforced disappearances, torture, extrajudicial executions, the use of prohibited weapons against civilians, starvation, sexual violence and other abuses. The authors of the report released Friday said many Russians remain unaware of the scope of human rights violations and war crimes in Syria even though Moscow’s military involvement since 2015 has shored up Syrian President Bashar Assad’s rule.