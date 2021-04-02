Myanmar cuts wireless internet service amid coup protests

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s wireless broadband internet services have been shut down by order of the military, as protesters continue to defy the junta. A directive from the Ministry of Transport and Communications instructed that all wireless broadband data services be temporarily suspended until further notice. Fiber-based landline connections are working at drastically reduced speeds. Human Rights Watch says the junta has forcibly disappeared hundreds of people, including politicians, election officials, journalists, activists and protesters and refused to confirm their location or allow access to lawyers or families. Myanmar’s crisis has escalated in the past week, both in the number of protesters killed and with military airstrikes on ethnic guerrilla forces along the border with Thailand.