MMA fighter has finger severed in match; doctors reattach it

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A mixed martial arts fighter had his finger severed during a match in Philadelphia, but doctors were eventually able to reattach it. Khetag Pliev was injured Thursday night during the second round of his fight, which was stopped when the referee noticed Pliev was missing his left ring finger. Event promoter Rob Haydak told ESPN that officials began searching inside the cage where the match was held, and an announcement was made to the crowd, asking them to look for it also. After several minutes, the finger was ultimately discovered inside Pliev’s glove. Pliev’s opponent was declared the winner by TKO, but Pliev says he will appeal that ruling.