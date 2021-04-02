Lawsuits over execution of 2020 census near conclusions

Two legal challenges to the Trump administration’s execution of the 2020 census neared conclusions this week in the face of changes brought by President Joe Biden’s administration since he took office. A group of Latino and Asian American advocates had sued the Trump administration in federal court in Maryland. On Wednesday, they asked to have their lawsuit dismissed. In a separate federal lawsuit in San Jose, California, a coalition of civil rights groups and local governments had sued the Trump administration over efforts to end the nation’s head count early. They said this week that they are making “significant progress” toward resolving the case.