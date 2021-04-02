Ex-youth center intern says she was told to destroy notes

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former intern at New Hampshire’s youth detention center says a supervisor instructed her to destroy her notes about a sexual assault allegation before she spoke to police. The Sununu Youth Services Center has been under criminal investigation since 2019, and more than 200 men and women allege they were abused there as children from 1963 to 2018. Mary Goddard was an intern in 2017 and 2018. She says her supervisor told her to report allegations a teen told her but also told her to throw out her notes. The Department of Health and Human Services declined to comment on her account.