Ex-West Virginia official pleads not guilty in Capitol riot

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A former city councilman in Parkersburg, West Virginia, has pleaded not guilty in the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol. The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports Eric Barber was arraigned on Wednesday in federal court in Washington, D.C. His attorney entered the plea on his behalf to charges including theft and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds. Barber previously told the newspaper he didn’t enter the Capitol building. But the criminal complaint describes photos and security video showing him inside the Capitol, including selfie pictures in the Rotunda. It also says Barber stole C-SPAN equipment from Statuary Hall. He remains free on bond.