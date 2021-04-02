Biden’s ‘jobs Cabinet’ to sell infrastructure as GOP resists

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says Republicans have talked for years about the need to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure and predicts GOP lawmakers will face pressure from their supporters if they don’t act. Biden is setting about convincing America it needs his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan and is deputizing a five-member “jobs Cabinet” to help. Biden says the public likes the road, water and other improvements his plan promises. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell objects to the plan’s corporate tax increases and vows to oppose “every step of the way.” Biden said Friday he thinks “Republican voters are going to have a lot to say about whether we get a lot of this done.”