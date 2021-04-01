UK: Black adviser quits government in wake of racism report

LONDON (AP) — The most senior Black adviser to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resigned. The prime minister’s office said Thursday that Samuel Kasumu would leave his job as a special adviser for civil society and communities next month. The news broke the day after a government-commissioned report on racial disparities concluded that Britain does not have a systemic problem with racism. Downing Street said Kasumu’s departure had “been his plan for several months” and was not connected to the report which concluded that Britain is not a systemically racist country. Many anti-racism activists have criticized the report, saying the appointed commission that prepared it ignored barriers to equality.