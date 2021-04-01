Taiwan chip maker TSMC to invest $100B to grow capacity

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Major Taiwan computer chip maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. says it plans to invest $100 billion in the next three years in expanding its manufacturing capacity and supporting research and development. TSMC said Thursday that the company anticipates faster growth thanks to long-term trends like the introduction of 5G next-generation telecommunications and high-performance computing. The coronavirus pandemic, meanwhile has revved up demand for electronic devices as the world relies increasingly on digitalization. The company said in a statement that the higher spending is meant to help TSMC keep up with demand. The companyearlier said it is planning to build a large factory in North Phoenix, Arizona.