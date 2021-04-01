Child among 4 dead in shooting at California office building

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The latest U.S. mass shooting has happened at a Southern California office building where four people were killed, including a child, and a woman was critically wounded. The gunman was also wounded and hospitalized. Police did not disclose a motive for Wednesday’s shooting in the city of Orange southeast Los Angeles. When officers arrived, shots were ringing out at the building that includes a mobile home brokerage. Officers fired and the suspect was critically wounded. People outside the building after the shooting were hoping to get word about loved ones. It was the nation’s mass shooting in two weeks. Other shootings in Colorado and Georgia left 18 people dead.