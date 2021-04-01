Pelosi: Remove Rep. Gaetz from committee if claims are true

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Matt Gaetz is facing accusations of a sexual relationship with an underage girl, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says if the claims are true, then the Florida Republican should at a minimum be removed from the House Judiciary Committee. Pelosi also says the House Ethics Committee should consider the allegations. Gaetz says the allegations are false. Two people familiar with the matter have told The Associated Press that Gaetz is under federal investigation over accusations he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid her to travel with him. The two people weren’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.