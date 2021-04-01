Pakistan cancels decision about allowing trade with India

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign minister says the country’s Cabinet has canceled a decision announced the previous day ago about allowing resumption of partial trade with nuclear-rival neighboring India. Thursday’s cancellation followed criticism by Pakistan’s opposition parties, which denounced the lifting Wednesday of a two-year-old ban on the import of cotton and sugar from India. The opposition says the government had acted without parliament’s approval and had moved to normalize relations with New Delhi without resolving the issue of disputed Kashmir. The reversal also reflects the vulnerability of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government, which cannot risk being seen as backtracking on critical issues of India and Kashmir.