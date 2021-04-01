NY governor signs bill ending long-term solitary confinement

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed legislation to end long-term solitary confinement in state prisons and jails. Under the new law, prisons and jails will not be allowed to hold inmates in solitary confinement for more than 15 consecutive days. Solitary confinement will be banned entirely for several categories of prisoners including minors, people over 55, pregnant inmates and those with disabilities. Cuomo signed the legislation late Wednesday. He said Thursday he looked forward to ushering in “a safer, more just Empire State.” The bill will take effect in a year.