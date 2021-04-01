New Slovak govt sworn in to end crisis over Russian vaccine

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s president has sworn in a new coalition government to end a political crisis triggered by a secret deal to buy Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. President Zuzana Caputova appointed the new Cabinet led by Prime Minister Eduard Heger two days after the previous government of Igor Matovic resigned. It was the first European government to collapse due to its handling of the pandemic but the move kept the same four-party coalition in power and avoided the possibility of an early election. The crisis erupted a month ago when the populist prime minister orchestrated the deal to buy 2 million Sputnik V vaccines despite disagreement among his coalition parties that demanded his resignation.