Mom tells daughter she’s been shot as April Fools’ Day joke

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police weren’t laughing after a woman told her daughter she had been shot as an April Fools’ Day joke.

Police Lt. Ronald Hunt said the woman called her daughter early Thursday, said she had been shot and hung up.

Hunt says between 15 and 20 officers, as well as fire officials and emergency responders went to the family’s home after the daughter called 911.

When no one responded, officers wearing shields and with weapons drawn, broke down the door.

They found no one at home.

The woman, 58-year-old Arnthia Willis, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of unlawful request for emergency service assistance.