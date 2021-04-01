Medics despair as France’s ‘third way’ virus strategy flails

AMIENS, France (AP) — France is now Europe’s latest coronavirus danger zone, but President Emmanuel Macron is resisting calls for dramatic action. He decided Wednesday to stick to a strategy that aims to offer a “third way” between freedom and lockdown. It is meant to keep both infections and a restless populace under control until mass vaccinations take over. The government refuses to acknowledge failure, and it blames delayed vaccine deliveries and a disobedient public for soaring infections and saturated hospitals. Macron’s critics blame arrogance at the highest levels. They say France’s leaders ignored warning signs and favored political and economic calculations over public health.