London police office convicted of neo-Nazi group membership

LONDON (AP) — A London jury has found a rookie police officer guilty of belonging to a banned neo-Nazi organization. The verdict is the first time a British police officer has been convicted of membership of an outlawed far-right group. After 32 hours of deliberation, the jury at London’s Old Bailey court found 22-year-old Benjamin Hannam guilty Thursday of being a member of the extremist group National Action. He also was convicted of lying on his application to join the city’s Metropolitan Police, and of having terror-related documents on knife combat and making explosive devices.