Japan to put Osaka, 2 other areas under virus semi-emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is set to designate Osaka and two other prefectures for new virus control steps as infections in those areas rise less than four months before the Tokyo Olympics. Osaka, neighboring Hyogo and Miyagi prefecture in the north have had sharp increases in daily cases since early March, soon after Japan scaled down its partial and non-binding state of emergency. Experts have raised concerns about Osaka’s rapid spike and the burden on its medical systems. The government is to formally announce the measures later Thursday. The economy revitalization minister said they would take effect next Monday for one month.