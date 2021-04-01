Judge weighing motion to dismiss Chase lawsuit over censure

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has heard hours of arguments but did not immediately rule on whether to dismiss a lawsuit from firebrand Virginia conservative Amanda Chase over her state Senate colleagues’ decision to censure her. Chase is a Republican candidate for governor. She filed the lawsuit in February, a few days after her colleagues passed the censure resolution on a bipartisan vote, denouncing her for a “pattern of unacceptable conduct.” Attorney General Mark Herring’s office has asked the court to toss the suit. The judge on Thursday said he would take the matter under advisement and rule later.