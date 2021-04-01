French government defends fresh measures against virus surge

PARIS (AP) — France’s prime minister has led a debate in Parliament defending the new measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus, saying the government has acted “consistently and pragmatically.” The government plans to close schools for at least three weeks and to put in place a month-long domestic travel ban. The National Assembly, France’s lower house, is voting on the new measures and opposition lawmakers are expected to boycott the vote. Castex also said the French vaccination campaign was building steam, amid WHO criticism of the slow pace of vaccination in the European Union.