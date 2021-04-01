Daughter: Bystander disrupted attack on Asian American woman

NEW YORK (AP) — The daughter of an Asian American woman attacked in New York City says that a person not seen on surveillance video helped the woman by screaming to distract her assailant while others watched and did nothing to intervene. Elizabeth Kari provided the account Thursday on a fundraising webpage she set up for her mother’s care. She says the bystander was across the street when a man accosted her 65-year-old mother Vilma Kari, then kicked her in the stomach and knocked her to ground and repeatedly stomped on her face late Monday morning near Times Square. The attack raised alarms about what appeared to be the failure of bystanders to help.