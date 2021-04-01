Construction spending dips 0.8% in February amid bad weather

Construction spending dips 0.8% in February amid bad weatherNew
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. construction spending fell in February after several months of steady gains, likely because of unseasonably cold weather and winter storms in the south. The Commerce Department said Thursday that spending on building projects slipped 0.8% in February, after a 1.2% gain in January. The drop was driven by lower spending on apartments, hotels, hospitals and educational facilities. Single-family home building rose slightly.