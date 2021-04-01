Catholic women’s groups protest Vatican’s gay union stance

BERLIN (AP) — Five Catholic women’s organizations in German-speaking countries have released an open letter calling for the Vatican to reverse its position that priests cannot bless same-sex unions. The letter to the Vatican’s orthodoxy office was signed by the heads of two groups in Germany and one each in Austria, Switzerland and northern Italy’s largely German-speaking South Tyrol region. The groups say they have about a million members in total. The open letter released Thursday is the latest sign of pushback from the German-speaking world against a document put out last month by the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith that said Catholic clergy cannot bless same-sex unions because God “cannot bless sin.”