California court says USA Taekwondo must protect athletes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California Supreme Court has ruled that USA Taekwondo has a legal duty to protect athletes from sexual and other types of abuse. The ruling Thursday came in a lawsuit by three aspiring Olympic female taekwondo athletes who were sexually abused by their coach for years. The three won a $60 million judgment in 2017 against their coach but a lower court threw out claims against USA Taekwondo and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. The court ruled against reviving claims against USOPC because it did not have a close enough relationship with the coach or the athletes.