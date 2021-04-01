Biden’s ‘Jobs Cabinet’ to sell infrastructure as GOP resists

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is setting about convincing America it needs his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan. He’s deputizing a five-member “jobs Cabinet” to help in the effort. And he says the public likes the road, water and other improvements the plan promises. But the enormity of his task is clear — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is vowing to oppose him “every step of the way.” McConnell, who objects to the plan’s tax increases, says he personally likes Biden. But the president is unlikely to get cooperation from the GOP, which believes that low tax rates enable the country to compete in a global economy.