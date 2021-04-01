Global stocks follow Wall St up on strong Japan, Korea data

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets have followed Wall Street higher after Japan and South Korea reported unexpectedly strong economic data and President Joe Biden announced a $2.3 trillion infrastructure spending plan. London and Frankfurt rose in early trading, while Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong closed higher. Japan’s closely watched quarterly Tankan survey found business conditions improved more than expected. South Korea reported March export growth accelerated. Biden announced plans to spend on broadband internet and clean energy as well as roads, bridges and public transit. There was little market reaction because investors appear already to have priced in spending and tax changes.