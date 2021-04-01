AP-NORC poll: US economic outlook rises after relief law

WASHINGTON (AP) — Views of the nation’s economy are now the rosiest they’ve been since the pandemic began more than a year ago, buoyed by Democrats who are feeling increasingly optimistic as President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief package is distributed across the country. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs finds that 46% of Americans overall now view the economy as good, up from the 37% who felt that way last month. Views of the economy had tanked at the onset of the pandemic in April last year, when 29% said it was in good shape. Fifty-eight percent of Democrats now describe economic conditions as good, compared with 35% of Republicans.