After blank front page, newspaper learns it’s appreciated

NEW YORK (AP) — After publishing a blank front page last week to call attention to its dire financial straits, the Northeast News in Kansas City is learning how it is appreciated. The newspaper has received more than $3,000 in donations and some new advertising. But the community weekly that reports on one of the city’s grittier neighborhoods is neither unique nor out of the woods. Financial troubles for the news industry is not a new story, particularly for small newspapers. The Northeast News still must find lasting solutions to survive long-term. But for now, its publisher says “thank God” for the response.