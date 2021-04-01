Afghan officials say gunmen kill policewoman on way to work

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say attackers have gunned down a policewoman in eastern Afghanistan as she was headed to work, the latest targeted killing in the war-torn country. Provincial police spokesman Fared Khan said the officer shot in the city of Jalalabad Thursday was wounded but later died at the hospital. Two suspects have been arrested by police. Afghanistan has seen a nationwide spike in bombings, targeted killings, and violence on the battlefield as peace negotiations in Qatar between the Taliban and the Afghan government have stalled. The attack comes three days after another incident in Jalalabad in which three women working to administer polio vaccines in the city were killed.